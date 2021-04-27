Enjoy a 50% Monday Reload When You Play BitStarz!

Enjoy a Monday Reload worth 50% extra on top of your first deposit every Monday when you play BitStarz Casino. BitStarz loves to pamper its players and with the Monday Reload bonus offer all players will enjoy a little extra start of the week boost.

The Monday Reload is a great way to get your week started. There are a few terms and conditions attached to the bonus. There is no minimum deposit requirement, any amount will work. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

New to BitStarz? You are joining just in time! BitStarz is giving all new players a huge welcome bonus package that consists of 20 free spins upon sign up, and then $500 in welcome bonuses plus another 180 free games.

Welcome bonus package breakdown!

Make the first deposit and receive 100% extra up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins on either Fruist Zen, Wolf Gold or Boomanji

Make the second deposit and receive 50% up to $100 or 1BTC

Make the third deposit and receive 50% up to $200 or 2BTC

Make the fourth deposit and receive 100% up to $100 or 1BTC