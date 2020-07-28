Enjoy a Handful of New Slot Titles From Jackpot City Casino

Jackpot City Casino Adds to Its Catalog of Award Wining Microgaming Slot Titles, Enjoy New Casino Games with a Special Deposit Bonus

Jackpot City Casino is boosting its gaming platform adding quite a few brand-new titles. Just as the name suggests, the casino has to keep up with its meaning; an online city full of jackpots, and they are doing just that with tons of jackpots won each day!

Agent Jane Blonde Returns, Ancient Fortunes: Zeus, Anderthals, Mining Fever, Evolution Blackjack and Real Roulette with Sarati is just a few of the brand-new games to hit Jackpot City Casinos platform. Jackpot City already offers more than 500 games including slots, bingo, video poker, table games, live casino games and more.

Play any of Jackpot City Casinos new games, or one of your favorites with the $1,600 new player welcome bonus. Jackpot City is offering a welcome match with the first four deposits made. The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome offer is just $10. There is a 70x wagering requirement that must be met before cashing out winnings.

Deposit one will receive a 100% match up to $400

Deposit two will receive a 100% match up to $400

Deposit three will receive a 100% match up to $400

Deposit four will receive a 100% match up to $400