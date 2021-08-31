Enjoy a Special on Your Lunch Break at Slots Million Casino

Play Slots Million Casino on Your Lunch Break for Some Great Lunchtime Bonuses

Play Slots Million Casino on your lunch break for some great lunchtime bonuses. Slots Million says ‘let them whet your appetite’ and have some fun before your food arrives. No more worrying about what to do during your lunch break anymore Slots Million has you covered!

Receive 20 extra spins when you deposit at least $20 or more everyday Monday through Friday between 11am-1pm. The best part about this bonus is that you can claim the free spins with every $20 deposited.

Grab your lunch and log into Slots Million on your mobile, tablet or laptop and enjoy some extra fun with free spins. Terms and conditions of the free spins bonus is a minimum deposit is $20. All free spin winnings are subject to Slots Million Casinos general terms and conditions and are subject to wagering requirements before winnings can be cashed out.

If you haven’t played Slots Million now is the time to sign up and play. Slots Million is offering new players 100 free spins plus 100% welcome match up to $100. The welcome bonus is only the beginning of ongoing weekly bonus offers.