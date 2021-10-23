Enjoy a Treat with CryptoSlots Spooktacular $333 Halloween Bonus

October 25, 2021 (Press Release) — CryptoSlots, a cryptocurrency-only sister site of Slotland, is giving players up to $333 to play with this week. The Halloween casino bonus can be played on any of the casino’s provably fair slots including the spooky Magic Spells and the crypto-casino’s two newest games, Diamond Riches 2 and Air Mail.

“I guess Magic Spells is about our most ghoulish game,” said CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. “We also have a couple of brand-new games that I hope everyone will check out with their bonus cash!”

With potions, spell books, magic wands and witch hats spinning on its reels, the eerie Magic Spells has Expanded Wilds and a Pick Me bonus game that awards instant prizes.

The glittering new Diamond Riches 2 is a new 6-reel slot game with Free Spins bonus games and Expanding Double Wilds. Triple Diamonds can pay up to 1000X the bet and Gold Star scatters pay up to 500X the bet.

Brand-new this month, Air Mail’s retro design pays tribute to the early days of flying. It has a re-spin feature that gives players the option of trying for a better combination of symbols by spinning one reel again.

HALLOWEEN BONUS

Available October 25-31, 2021

Up to $333 Cash Bonus

$333 on deposits of $600+

$111 on deposits of $250 – $599

$44 on deposits of $125 – $249

$15 on deposits $40 – $124

Bonus code: HALLOWEEN

Bonus can be played on any slot game and can be claimed up to 3x per day.

Wagering requirement 35x.

Winners in this month’s Crypto Lotto will be drawn on Halloween. Players automatically earn lotto tickets when they play any game in the casino. Every month, 20 randomly drawn winners win cash and tokens to play the $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger slot. First prize is always guaranteed to be at least $10,000 but this month is expected to be over $13,000.