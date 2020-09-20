Enjoy an Extra 100% Bonus Redeemable for All Games at Red Stag Casino

What’s up your sleeve? An All Games Bonus is what you will find! Red Stag always has something up their sleeve whether it be free spins, special promotional offers or a weekend Ace in the hole offer just like this one.

From now through Sunday enjoy an extra 100% bonus redeemable for all games when you use coupon code ACE. The bonus can be redeemed twice and only has a 20x playthrough for slots and 50x playthrough for table games. The minimum deposit to qualify is just $25 for credit cards and crypto currencies, and $10 for all other options Red Stag offers. You must be a Beer Club member or higher to claim.

Another up your sleeve offer is the massive welcome package Red Stag offers all new players. New accounts will enjoy a welcome offer worth $2,500 in free cash. The welcome bonus is structured with seven different tiers.

1st Deposit will receive 275% up to $550.00 plus 100 spins on Dolphin Reef
2nd Deposit will receive 175% up to $350.00 plus 100 spins on Fat Cat
3rd Deposit 100% will receive up to $200.00 plus 50 spins on Funky Chicken
4th Deposit 175% will receive up to $350.00 plus 50 spins on Cool Bananas
5th Deposit 100% will receive up to $200.00 plus 25 spins on City of Gold
6th Deposit 150% will receive up to $300.00 plus 25 spins on Cherry Blossoms
7th Deposit 275% will receive up to $550.00 plus 150 spins on King Tiger

