Enjoy extra poker features when you play Bovada Poker. Bovada offers one of the best poker playing experiences online with its variety of tables and added features found nowhere else.

Some of the added features include a fast and smooth interface, quick seat options, mobile poker app and a chat feature that allows you to chat with other players while playing. The fast and smooth interface is key to enjoying yourself when playing. Bovada guarantees an improved user experience with high def graphics and no lagging screens.

One of the key features is definitely the mobile poker app. Bovada’s mobile platform offers a user-friendly interface that is easy to use and is compatible with smartphones and tablets. Quick seats allows you to be seated at a cash table with just two simple steps. This option is a poker players friend with you minimizing your wait time, getting you set up at a table and into the action a whole lot faster with the just a click of the mouse.

Try Bovada Poker’s enhanced features today! Bovada welcome all new poker players to the site with a 100% match bonus up to $500.