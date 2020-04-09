Enjoy Player Perks and Exclusive Rewards at Platinum Play Casino

Platinum Play Casino Players Receive Exclusive Rewards – Play More Often to Unlock Tons of Other Player Perks

Earn platinum rewards when you play online at Platinum Play Casino. Platinum Play is a well-known and trusted Microgaming powered online casino that has been around for years. The casino has gained a global following for its integrity, huge gaming platform and their generosity when it comes to weekly and monthly giveaways as well as their Loyalty Rewards Program.

As soon as you sign up and become Platinum’s newest player it’s very important to maintain the platinum lifestyle. This can be achieved by weekly offers such as deposit match bonuses, exclusive offers on brand-new games and multiplied rewards points. All of the giveaways and extra promotional offers add to the excitement of your online play. The Loyalty Rewards Program is like none other.

Being part of the Digimedia Group, the rewards scheme is one of the best programs in the industry. Rewards points can be earned with every wager made on the games. The points can be exchanged in the casino for additional credits. The best part is new players who join receives 2,500 points from the start. New players also receive a 100% match with the first three deposits made up to $800.

Play Platinum Play Casino today!