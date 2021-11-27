Enjoy Some Frosty Free Spins When You Play Mr Green

Mr Green is in full Christmas swing. The Christmas promotions are already starting to drop with the Frosty Free Spin Challenge one of the first ones.

When you guide the might Ice Viking across the screen you will collect frosty free spins rewards with every level you reach up to 10 free spins.

The qualifying games and available levels are as follows; Unlock 7 free spins on Tiger’s Glory when you play Sakura Fortune. There are 9 levels total. Unlock 10 free spins on Northern Sky when you play Tiger’s Glory. There are 10 levels total.

Unlock 2 free spins on Sakura Fortune when you play Norther Sky. There are 7 levels total.

The minimum cost per spin to play at level one is $1.00. To unlock multiple levels just raise your bet and wager a little higher than the previous level. The minimum bet for two active levels is $2, $3 for three levels and so on.

Once you complete a level the free spin rewards will be credited instantly. All earnings won from the free spins must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be cashed out.