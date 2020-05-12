Enjoy Some Fruitful Wins with Red Stag’s Hot Game of the Week

Get In the Loop of A Flavorful and Colorful New Game of the Week Bonus at Red Stag Casino…Play the Fruit Loop Slot for Seven Days Full of Double Comp Points + Daily Bonuses

It’s a brand-new week, and that means a brand-new Hot Game of the Week and bonuses only at Red Stag Casino. Red Stag is bringing you seven fruitful days of double comp points plus daily bonuses and Fruit Loot Spins. If your feeling fruity, I think we all do from time to time, then head over to Red Stag and claim your 350% deposit bonus match plus 150 free spins on Fruit Loot once a day until promotion end on May 17th.

To ensure you receive credit for the promotion make sure to put in coupon code WHOTLOOT before making your qualifying deposit. Minimum deposit for all credit cards and crypto currency deposits is $25, all other options is just $10. Claiming your bonus is easy to do, just log into your account. If you haven’t played Red Stag Casino yet sign up and create your free account. New players are welcomed to the casino with a welcome bonus offer of $2,500 FREE.

The bonus is a 7 part bonus that matches the first seven deposits plus rewards up to 500 free spins. As soon as the deposit is complete the 350% match will be credited for the Hot Game of the Week.