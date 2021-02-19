Enjoy Three Action-Packed Jackie Chan Slots at Sloto’Cash Casino

Accept the Mr Sloto Challenge and Play Your Best Slots Moves with Three Action Packed Jackie Chan Slot Games!

Sloto’Cash Casino is showing players the art of winning this week showcasing martial arts legend Jackie Chan! Learn to move like a fire breathing dragon, demonstrate the power of an eagle and fulfil a winning fantasy while enjoying three of our most action-packed slots featuring the legendary Jackie Chan!

In the Fire Dragon slot, Jackie is back to action in this 5 reels with 20 paylines game. Fire Dragon is flaming hot and jammed with high-excitement that included movie stunts, car chases and martial arts strikes and blows.

Inspired by “Kung Fu Master” film. Eagle Shadow Fist’ is a 5 reel and 25 payline slot that’s octaned fueled with a Punching Wild and a Scatter symbol that triggers several Free Spins features.

The third featured slot, Fantasy Mission Force was one of the first of the many exciting games linked to the legendary Jackie Chan. The amazing KABOOM! FEATURE can transform your 7 Free Games into unlimited Free Games.