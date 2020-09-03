Enjoy Up to 20% Weekend Cashback When You Play 7Bit Casino

The weekend is almost here! Enjoy up to 20% cashback when you play 7Bit Casino. 7Bit is giving you another chance when you play over the weekend and didn’t have any luck.

Losing your deposit doesn’t have to be disheartening anymore when you can claim cashback on your losses! Depending on your VIP status will determine the amount of your cashback bonus.

Earn anywhere from 5-20% on all your losses up to up to 0.07 BTC / 500 EUR / 500 USD / 500 AUD / 500 CAD / 5000 NOK / 37000 RUB / 500 NZD / 2225 PLN / 13540 CZK / 3.5 ETH / 2.1 BCH / 7.7 LTC / 200000 DOG or 500 USDT.

If you haven’t played 7Bit Casino yet, why not join today and get ready to claim your weekend cashback? Play 7Bit Casino today and claim your welcome offer with two great bonuses. The first deposit is worth an extra 100% up to $100 or 1.5BTC. The second deposit will also be matched by 50% up to $100 or 1.25BTC. The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome offers is just $20 or 00.25BTC.