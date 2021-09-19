Enter The €3,000 Prize Pot Great Chicken Tournament at Royal Panda

Chase your m-EGG-thrilling rewards when you enter Royal Panda’s The Great Chicken Tournament

There are tons of rewards waiting for everyone from September 20 through the 23rd when you play Royal Panda Casinos’ The Great Chicken Tournament. Play for a chance to claim one of the 10 prizes and a share of the $3,000 prize pool.

Hatch the m-EGG prizes when you compete and play The Great Chicken Escape™ or Chicken Drop™ slots.

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $500

3rd place- $300

4th place- $250

5th- 7th place- $200

8th place- $150

9th and 10th place- $100

To get in on the action just play any of the qualifying slots and wager at least $.60 per spin. Every time you play 10 rounds you make a run for the top by scoring points. The scores are calculated based on the highest win for one single spin. Royal Panda will take your initial be amount and divide it by the win amount. The faster you can outperform other players the better your chances at ranking across the top of the leaderboard.

Get started earning your points today and remember if this is the first time playing Royal Panda make sure to take advantage of 100% up to $100 deposit match with the first deposit.