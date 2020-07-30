Enter to Win a Ultra Portable Mini Projector in CasinoLuck’s Divine Promo

Play Casino Luck’s Divine Promotion for a chance to win an Ultra Portable Mini Projector this week.

From now until Friday July 31st you have a chance to earn entry tickets for the prize draw plus win some extra spins with all deposits.

Thursday July 30, deposit at least $20 and receive 10 extra spins on Divine Fortune, deposit $30 and receive 20 spins or deposit $50 and receive 60 spins.

Friday July 31st the same deposits as Thursday the 30th applies to the spins; deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Mercy of the Gods, a deposit worth $30 will get you 20 spins and 60 spins if you deposit at least $50 or more.

In addition to winning some free spins a special draw will take place for the Ultra Portable Mini Projector. The way the draw works is you earn tickets for each day you deposit.

Deposit on each day of the promotion to maximize your entry tickets. The random prize draw will take place on August 3rd. All free spin winnings have a 30x wagering. The Ultra Portable Mini Projector is valued at $300.

To enter to win head over to CasinoLuck and participate daily!