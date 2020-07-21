Exciting Tuesday Bonuses, Plus Cash Bandits 3 Live a Sloto’ Cash

Kick Off Terrific Tuesday with Some Exciting New Offers from Mr Green, Intertops + Play the New Cash Bandits 3’ Slot at Sloto’Cash Casino

Our Canadian casino players are invited to join Mr Green’s Cash Raid where their combined ‘Best Winning Spin Score’ in each of the chosen slots moves them up the cash prize leaderboard.

Starting: 00:00 CEST on the 20th of July – 12:00 CEST on the 23rd of July

Play & score the ‘ Highest Coin Win from a Single Spin ‘ in each game of the week

‘ in each game of the week The score the player achieves in each game will then be added together to give them their final leaderboard score

At the end of the tournament, the Top 50 point scorers will claim the cash

€5,000 Prize Pool: 1st Place: €2,000 | 2nd Place: €1,000 | 3rd Place: €500 | 4th – 5th Place: €125 | 6th – 10th Place: €50 | 11th – 50th Place: €25

Qualifying Games: Legacy of Dead, Rise of Olympus, Legacy of Egypt, Ring of Odin

Go Wild West style and strike it rich with coupon code WESTERNSUMMER and play with up to $1,000 extra plus spins for Trigger Happy at Intertops Casino.

DEPOSIT YOU GET COUPON CODE $20-49 75% + 30 spins WESTERNSUMMER $50-99 100% + 40 spins WESTERNSUMMER $100 or more 125% up to $1,000 +

50 spins WESTERNSUMMER

RTG is set to release ‘Cash Bandits 3’, a new 5 Reel Video Slot, coming to Sloto’Cash, tomorrow, Wednesday 22nd July 2020! The Cash Bandits are back to steal loads of wins for players in Real Time Gaming’s latest slot in the series, “Cash Bandits 3”.

Trigger the all new Vault Feature and crack the code on 6 different vaults to win up to 390 free games at x23!

New players to Sloto’Cash will receive a welcome bonus of $7777 Bonus + 300 Free Spins On Top!