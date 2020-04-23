Exclusive Bonus on New Diamond Fiesta Slot at Intertops Casino

Introducing RealTime Gaming’s Latest Mariachi Themed Slot, Diamond Fiesta! Get an Exclusive 200% up to $2,222 + 55 spins at Intertops Casino
Red hot Chilli Peppers, Maracas and shots of Tequila spin on the reels of our joyful new Diamond Fiesta slot along with a serenading Skeleton dancing with a smiling Señorita.
On 5 reels with 50 paylines, diamonds are up for grabs with brilliant special features.
Exclusive “Diamond Fiesta” special for our players from Intertops Casino:
Bonus: 200% up to $2,222 + 55 spins
Code: SPARKLINGWINS
- Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $2,222
- Any winnings from free spins are subject to 10x wagering.
- Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply for the deposit bonus.
- Valid until 31st May, 2020.