Exclusive Bonuses and Promotions with Uptown Aces VIP Program

Tanya L.
Join Uptown Aces’ Exclusive VIP Club Featuring Minimum Purchases, Comp Points Accrued, Instant Cashback and More!

Everyone is guaranteed to find exciting bonuses, perks and rewards when you become VIP at Uptown Acess. Uptown Aces VIP program is second to none with four individual levels; Neon, Downtown, Midtown and Uptown. There’s no reason to cross the street for better offers, they are all right here just take a stroll through Uptown Aces! Each VIP level requires minimum activity for eligible VIP status. Also, there is a threshold of deposits and game play requirements to move up to a higher level.

Neon comp point level- 1 point for every $9 wagered
30% instant cashback
10% weekend cashback
$25 free weekly cash reward

Downtown comp point level- 1 point for every $7.5 wagered
35% instant cashback
15% weekend cashback
$50 weekly cash reward and higher bet limits

Midtown comp point level- 1 point for every $5 wagered
40% instant cashback
20% weekend cashback
$50 weekly cash reward, higher bet limits, expedited cashouts and no max bet rules

Uptown comp point level- 1 point for every $4 wagered
50% instant cashback
25% weekend cashback
Up to $750 in daily bonuses, $50 weekly cash reward, expedited cashouts, no max bet rules and higher betting limits.

Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

