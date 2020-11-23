Experience the 100% Secure, Safe Jackpot City Casino

Play Jackpot City Casino – Secure Banking, Fantastic Bonuses and Canada’s Leading Online Source of Gambling Entertainment

Did you know that Jackpot City Casino offers an array of payment methods for deposits and cashouts as well as a 100% secure and safe banking system that is protected with the latest SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption technology to ensure all personal and financial information is always safe? Customer protection is and always has been Jackpot City’s top priority. With the online casino industry moving so quickly there are always new payment solution providers that welcome new options, and before Jackpot City offers its to its players they make sure it is 100% legit with it being reliable, safe and secure.

Visa- Credit and Debit Cards

Visa Electron- a trusted debit card

MasterCard- the global leader in credit cards

Interac- hassle-free bank account payment option

Skrill- a secure web wallet

iDebit- user-friendly instant payment option

Neteller- one of the longest running global payment methods accepted worldwide

Trustly- a simple and convenient payment solution

Are you ready to give Jackpot City Casino a try and see why its one of the most trusted online casinos to play? Join today and when you are ready to choose from the trusted selection of payment options there will be a 100% match bonus up to $1,600 with the first four deposits you make.