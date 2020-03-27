Explore the Oceans Promo at Wild Slots Casino

Explore the Oceans When You Play Wild Slots for a Chance to Win an Ultra Portable Mini Projector

Explore the Oceans when you play Wild Slots for a chance to win an ultra portable mini projector. From now through March 28th make a deposit on each qualifying day and receive an extra for the projector drawing plus free spins. Friday March 27th deposit at least $30 and Wild Slots will give you 50 free spins on Sails of Gold plus one entry ticket for the prize draw.

Saturday March 28th deposit at least $40 and receive 75 free spins on Secrets of Atlantis and the chance to take home the ultra portable mini projector. All free spins come with a 35x wagering. All free spins that are credited to each eligible account must be played within 24 hours or the free spins will be forfeited.

Wild Slots will host the prize draw on March 30. The winner of the ultra portable mini projector will be notified by email.

There’s never been a more perfect time to play Wild Slots Casino. Even if you haven’t joined yet, there’s still time to join and take advantage of the free spins and chance to win the projector. New players will also receive a 100% up to $100 with the first deposit plus 100 spins on NetEnt’s Book of Dead slot.