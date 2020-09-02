Explore Winning Ways When You Refer a Friend at Royal Panda Casino

Royal Panda is Offering a Refer a Friend Program with Tons of Perks for You and All Your Friends

Join Royal Panda’s Refer-a-friend program and unlock tons of perks for you and all your friends. Mr Panda is rewarding some free spins and Loyal Panda Points just for telling your friends about the casino.

How the referral program works is this; join in on Royal Panda Facebook exclusive Refer-a-Friend promotion and you and your friends have the chance to walk away with 25 free spins and 100 Loyal Panda Points each. Follow Royal Panda’s page, and referral post, and start tagging your friends on the post. Once each friend joins the casino, and comments that they signed up, and Royal Panda confirms the new account, you will both be rewarded with the referral bonus perks.

The 25 free spins will be available on Royal Panda’s Branded Megaways slots only. A maximum of three friends will receive the bonus rewards.

If you haven’t yet joined Royal Panda now is the time to do so. Get in on this awesome promotion and earn up to 75 free spins and 300 Loyal Panda Points, not to mention a 100% match up to $100 with the first deposit.