Extreme TV Cash Tales Promo at Casino Extreme

Casino Extreme is curing the boredom of quarantine with its TV Cash Tales Promotion. Take Seven Bonuses Over Seven Days

Get ready to sit, relax and win big when you play Casino Extreme’s TV Cash Tales from the comfort of your home! Quarantine has everyone losing their minds, bored to death and wishing they had something to do! Casino Extreme has the perfect cure for boredom with their TV Cash Tales promotion.

If you are ready to watch the Promos just touch the TV Knob on Casino Extreme’s TC Cash Tales promotion page to find out what your stay at home offer is.

The first offer when we turn in the TV is a 110% Match Bonus plus 30 free spins on Cash Bandits with coupon code TVSHOW.

The second channel is found is worth a 85% Match plus 45 free spins on 5 Wishes with promo code LUCKYTV.

The third channel is displaying a 44% Match plus 40 free spins on Pulsar slot with bonus code CASHTALES.

The fourth bonus offer is worth a 50% Match plus 25 free spins on Gemtopia when you use bonus code HOMETV.

The fifth bonus is a Slots only match worth 150% when you use coupon code TVTALES.

The sixth bonus is a 125% Match good for Slots, Keno and Video Poker only with bonus code CASHSHOW.

The seventh bonus offer is for all games and is a two-part bonus worth 45% on deposits plus a 50% cashback offer. The claim use bonus code TVCASH at Casino Extreme.