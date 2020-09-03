Fancy a Royal Flush Bonus Worth up to $200? Visit Ignition Casino

At Ignition Casino The Only Thing Better than Landing a Pot-Winning Royal Flush, is Pocketing a Boost Too.

If you said yes, play Ignition Poker for your chance to not only snag a royal flush, but a bonus worth up to $200 too. The feeling you get when you land a pot winning hand and get to pocket a sweet bonus too only happens when you play Ignition Casino’s Texas Hold’em cash games.

All that you need to do to snag your bonus is hit the powerhouse hand and Ignition will reward you with a bonus payout of 50x the hand’s big blind up to $200. Want to know what’s more exciting about this special offer? There are no wagering requirements whatsoever!

In order to claim the Royal Flush Bonus:

Both pocket cards must be used.

Three or more players must be dealt into the hand.

Your hand must win the pot, but doesn’t have to go to showdown.

You must be playing Texas Hold’em cash games. Tournaments not included.

To claim your Royal Flush bonus, you must email customer support within 48 hours to submit your hand and table number. The wager free bonus will be credited to all eligible accounts within 48 hours after submitting.