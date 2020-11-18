Festive New “Take Santa’s Shop” Christmas Slot Game Now at Intertops Poker

November 20, 2020 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker has just added a festive new Christmas slot game from Betsoft to its Casino Games section. Take Santa’s Shop is a holiday version of the popular Take the Bank game and features the same bungling burglars and exploding symbols.

This weekend, all active players get 10 free spins on the new Christmas game.

This new Christmas slot is a special progression game played in rounds of ten. Whenever a Holiday Robber symbol appears on the reels, it changes to an Ornament Bomb. Every ten spins, all Ornament Bombs explode and turn into Wilds.

“It’s kind of hard not to rack up a big win when the reels are covered with Wilds!” noted Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “And it’s easy to slip into Christmas mode with all those presents, candies and snowflakes on your screen.”

Three Santa’s Sleigh symbols trigger 15 free spins. All free spins have 5, 7 or even 10 Wilds. The new Christmas slot’s Buy Feature button lets players that just can’t wait simply buy into the Free Spins Feature and control how many Wilds they’ll get on every free spin.

TAKE SANTA’S SHOP – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 FREE SPINS

All players that have made at least one deposit can take 10 free spins on the new Take Santa’s Shop November 21, 22 & 23. The ten free spins are applied soon as the game is opened. (Winnings are subject to the standard 30X rollover requirement.)

Best known for its busy poker tables, Intertops Poker also has a huge selection of slots and table games in its Casino Games section.