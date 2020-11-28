Final Offer of BigSpin Casinos 400% Weekend Reload Offer

It’s the last weekend of the month you might as well claim BigSpin Casinos 400% Weekend Reload offer

The weekend is here, enjoy it! Every weekend BigSpin offers its players a 400% Weekend Reload offer, and with this being the last weekend of the month, you might as well cash in on the extra boost!

Prepare yourself to win when you use promo code 400WEEKEND! All eligible deposits of $100 or more will receive up to $2,000 extra. This special weekend code can be redeemed up to three times up until Sunday night. Wagering on the code is 30x the deposit and bonus amount.

BigSpin reserves the right to change the promo without notice. The casinos general terms and conditions do apply. One of the best things about the weekend boost is that there are no game restrictions! BigSpin offers more than 300 instant play games including slots, table games, progressives, bingo, keno, scratch cards and more.

BigSpin also welcomes new players to the casino with a fantastic welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. The first deposit is matched by 200%. The minimum deposit to claim the welcome bonus is $45. To claim just sign up and redeem coupon code BIGSPIN200 when registering.