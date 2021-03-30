Fire Hawk Matriarch. Try it for FREE at Red Stag Casino

Hurry on over to Red Stag Casino there is a brand-new game, and you can try it for free! Fire Hawk Matriarch just launched and is packed with epic features.

Fire Hawk is a staple to the Red Stag platform. The game was updated to offer more exciting chances to win including a free spins feature that is out of this world.

March 29th – April 29th 325% + 100 Free Spins on Fire Hawk Matriarch – Once a Day HAWK325

March 29th – April 29th 57 Free Spins on Fire Hawk Matriarch – Redeemable x1 HAWK57

The minimum deposit to claim one of the above bonus codes is just $25 if using Credit Cards and Cryptocurrencies and $10 for all other payment options. Winnings from free spins are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. Max cashout is $160.

Claiming your bonuses have never been easier. Log into your account at Red Stag, navigate to the cashier and select your deposit method of choice. Choose the coupon code that you want to use and as soon the deposit is complete the bonus will be added to your balance instantly.