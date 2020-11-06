Free Spins and Free Blackjack This Week at Intertops Poker

November 9, 2020 (Press Release) – This is a great week for both slots and blackjack players in the casino games section at Intertops Poker. The casino is giving free spins on an amazing selection of Betsoft slots and everyone can play 15 Blackjack hands for free. Players can win up to $250 on their free spins and another $250 at the Blackjack tables.

“A lot of players have their favorite games and pretty much stick to those,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “Free Spins Week is a good chance to try something different!”

Until Sunday, players can get free spins on Primal Hunt, Wolf Moon Rising, Tiger’s Claw and Fruitbat Crazy.

Players travel back to the Stone Age in the brand-new Primal Hunt, a fast-paced new game with multiplying Wilds and a free spins bonus. Players hunt for the illusive Cave Lion which can trigger up to 20 free spins. During free spins, Wilds can multiply wins 2X or 3X . Multipliers multiply other multipliers which can result in massive payouts.

In the frozen northern woodlands of Wolf Moon Rising, howling Wolves award instant cash prizes Talisman bonus symbols award up to 12 free spins.

Tiger’s Claw is a mystical slot game with extra rows on the middle reels creating 720 ways to win. A Tiger’s Claw grasping a glowing orb can trigger up to 96 free spins.

Fruit Bat Crazy is a cascading slot game where players build fruity combinations before smashing them in a single splat.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available November 9-15, 2020

30 Free Spins on Primal Hunt

Min. Deposit $25

Coupon code: SABER30

60 Free Spins on Wolf Moon Rising

Min. Deposit $45

Coupon code: DIRE60

80 Free Spins on Tiger’s Claw

Min. Deposit $70

Coupon code: SIBERIAN80

100 Free Spins on Fruitbat Crazy

Min. Deposit $100

Coupon code: VAMPIRE100

Players have until October 5th to take their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS

November 9 – 14, 2020

Until Saturday, everyone’s first 15 blackjack bets are free. 15 free $2 bets will be applied as soon as they log on to one of the four types of Blackjack found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section. (Wagering requirement 15X).

“Usually I’m pretty cautious when I play poker and I’m the same with Blackjack,” said Tom G who’s been playing blackjack at Intertops Poker almost two years. “It’s fun to be a bit more aggressive when the bets are free though!”

Known for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker also has a huge selection of slots and table games in its Casino Games section.