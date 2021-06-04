Free Spins on 2 Brand-New Slots and up to $500 Blackjack Prizes

June 7, 2021 (Press Release) – One by one, the casino games section at Intertops Poker has been introducing players to some of the 70 new games they just got from Nucleus Gaming. This week two brand new games from Nucleus are featured during Free Spins Week. June 7-13, players can get free spins on the new Dragon Watch and The Golden Inn slots.

Also this week at Intertops Poker, Blackjack players can win an up to $500 blackjack bonus when they hit 21.

Players can win $250 with their free spins.

“We still have lots and lots of games in the initial collection to share with players,” said the casino manager. “But first we knew everyone would want to try these brand-new ones! ”

NUCLEUS GAMES FREE SPINS

Available June 7-13, 2021

40 Free Spins on Dragon Watch

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: SERPENT40

70 Free Spins on The Golden Inn

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: PUB70

Win up to $250 (Wagering requirement: 30X.)

The Golden Inn is a happy Irish pub where rainbows lead to pots of gold. Golden Horseshoes win free spins and Wild Shamrocks multiply wins up to 3X.

The maximum bet on The Golden Inn is $20 but on the dark and ominous Dragon Watch players can wager up to $150 per spin. Dragons rule its reels and can aid in wins. Special Golden Egg Wilds trigger free spins with exciting effects.

$2000 Blackjack Jackpots

$2000 in bonuses will be paid during Blackjack Jackpots Week, June 7-13. 170 players will win Blackjack Jackpots on top of their winnings. Suited Blackjacks, and Big and Small Suite Blackjacks win $5 to $25 bonuses. A Suited Big Suite Blackjack wins $500. (A Small Suite 21 is 21 with 6,7 and 8. A Big Suite 21 is Ace 2,3,4,5,6.) There are four types of Blackjack under the Tangente tab in the casino section of the site.

Intertops Poker has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers in its Casino Games section and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.