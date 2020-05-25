Free Spins on Jammin Jars Game of the Week at Royal Panda

Show off your dance moves playing Royal Panda’s Game of week for a chance to win 30 groovy spins on Jammin Jars

Show off your dance moves playing Royal Panda’s game of the week, Jammin’ Jars for a chance to win 30 groovy free spins. Royal Panda launched Push Gaming’s™ 8×8 cascading video slot not long ago and is challenging players to strut their stuff and feel the groove with every spin.

Jammin’ Jars boasts tons of features including its collapsing and cluster wins, jam jar wilds, free games, multipliers, rainbow feature and giant fruit symbols such as zesty oranges, crisp apples, plump plums, bulbous blueberries and ripe raspberries. If the above features aren’t enough to get you excited and thirst for more, wait until you hear about the other in-game features. These include turbo play, autoplay, quick play and the average 96.83% RTP.

How to win the 30 grooving free spins is real easy. Simply Like Royal Panda’s Facebook page, and then navigate to The Jammin’ Jars post and share to your own personal page. Royal Panda will randomly select winners to win 30 free spins on May 28th. Winnings from the free spins has a 35x wagering requirement along with a seven-day expiration.