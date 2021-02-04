Free Spins Week as Intertops Showcases More Nucleus Games

February 5, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker recently added 70 new games from Nucleus Gaming to its casino games section and is keen for players to try them out. This week Cardinal Dragons, Salsa Poppers, Pixie Magic and Reels of Treasure were introduced. Next week (February 7-13) they’re giving free spins on Sweet Treats 2 and Firecrackers.

“Players keep telling us it’s hard to decide which new game to try next,” said Intertops Pokers’ casino manager. “Free spins make that decision a little easier!”

FREE SPINS ON NEW GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMING

Available February 7-13, 2021

40 Free Spins on Sweet Treats 2

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: TREATS40

70 Free Spins on Firecrackers

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: SPARKLE70

Sweet Treats 2 has all the same fun and excitement of the original, with even more features to enjoy: Free Spins, Level Ups, a chocolate bomb, and special candies including a Jelly Bean Cannon and a Candy Hammer.

Fireworks light up the night sky in Firecrackers, a colorful game with Wilds that expand to fill the entire reel and then trigger a free spin.

MORE FREE SPINS ON MORE NEW GAMES

Until Sunday, February 7, players can still get free spins on this week’s featured games: Cardinal Dragons, Salsa Poppers, Pixie Magic and Reels of Treasure when they deposit.

VALENTINES FREE SPINS

Available February 12-14, 2021

Players can sweeten their Valentine’s celebrations with free spins on Betsoft’s most mouth-watering games.

30 Free Spins on Fruit Zen

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: HEART1

30 Free Spins on Sugar Pop

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: HEART2

50 Free Spins on Sugar Pop 2

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: HEART3

Players that claim all three Valentines Free Spins bonuses can then take another 100 free spins:

100 Free Spins on Super Sweets

Available with no further deposit required

Coupon codes: FREE

Sticky wilds can appear anywhere on the reels of Super Sweets. When a Candy Surprise appears on the middle reels, players win either a re-spin or a ticket to the bonus round.

Wagering requirement for all free spins bonuses is 30X. Max. cash-out from free spins: $250.

Known around the world for its busy poker tables, Intertops Poker has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch.