Free Spins Week as Intertops Showcases More Nucleus Games

February 5, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker recently added 70 new games from Nucleus Gaming to its casino games section and is keen for players to try them out. This week Cardinal Dragons, Salsa Poppers, Pixie Magic and Reels of Treasure were introduced. Next week (February 7-13) they’re giving free spins on Sweet Treats 2 and Firecrackers.
“Players keep telling us it’s hard to decide which new game to try next,” said Intertops Pokers’ casino manager. “Free spins make that decision a little easier!”
FREE SPINS ON NEW GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMING
Available February 7-13, 2021
40 Free Spins on Sweet Treats 2
Min. deposit $25
Coupon codes: TREATS40
70 Free Spins on Firecrackers
Min. deposit $50
Coupon codes: SPARKLE70
Sweet Treats 2 has all the same fun and excitement of the original, with even more features to enjoy: Free Spins, Level Ups, a chocolate bomb, and special candies including a Jelly Bean Cannon and a Candy Hammer.
Fireworks light up the night sky in Firecrackers, a colorful game with Wilds that expand to fill the entire reel and then trigger a free spin.
MORE FREE SPINS ON MORE NEW GAMES
Until Sunday, February 7, players can still get free spins on this week’s featured games: Cardinal Dragons, Salsa Poppers, Pixie Magic and Reels of Treasure when they deposit.
VALENTINES FREE SPINS
Available February 12-14, 2021
Players can sweeten their Valentine’s celebrations with free spins on Betsoft’s most mouth-watering games.
30 Free Spins on Fruit Zen
Min. deposit $25
Coupon codes: HEART1
30 Free Spins on Sugar Pop
Min. deposit $25
Coupon codes: HEART2
50 Free Spins on Sugar Pop 2
Min. deposit $50
Coupon codes: HEART3
Players that claim all three Valentines Free Spins bonuses can then take another 100 free spins:
100 Free Spins on Super Sweets
Available with no further deposit required
Coupon codes: FREE
Sticky wilds can appear anywhere on the reels of Super Sweets. When a Candy Surprise appears on the middle reels, players win either a re-spin or a ticket to the bonus round.
Wagering requirement for all free spins bonuses is 30X. Max. cash-out from free spins: $250.
Known around the world for its busy poker tables, Intertops Poker has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch.