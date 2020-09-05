Frequent Players Compete for Top Prizes during $120,000 Time Travel

September 8, 2020 (Press Release) – For a blast to the past or a sneak peek into the future Intertops Casino players will be travelling through time this month as they compete with each other for $120,000 in prizes.

During the Time Travel casino bonus contest, $30,000 in prizes will be awarded to frequent players every week. The competition continues until October 5th when there will be a final draw from all the weekly top 20 players for another $1000.

During the $120,000 Time Travel contest, players will automatically earn points when they play any of the casino’s games. The players with the most points will win the biggest weekly prizes, including top prizes of $500. 300 players are awarded every week.

“I got the idea for this contest theme while I was playing Cubee,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “I’ve always dreamed of going back in time, but I think a time travel adventure game is probably as close as I’ll come!”

Cubee is a very different kind of slot game: there’s just one payline and eight floating symbols that include Weapons and Power Balls. Starting in the Stone Age and continuing through the days of Vikings and then Pirates, the goal is to defeat enemies and move to the next level/era.

Known for its excellent customer service, Intertops Casino has been the world’s most trusted online casino for more than 20 years. It is continually adding to its huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. The latest new game is Achilles Deluxe which takes players back to ancient Greece for the Battle of Troy.