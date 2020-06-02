Friends is Back at Cherry Gold Casino! Get up to 415% Slots Match

The world may be falling apart before our eyes, but FRIENDS is back and hanging out at the coffee shop at Cherry Gold Casino this month.

Cherry Gold’s Promotion of the Month is guaranteed to bring some excitement and some sort of normalcy to players and help with the boredom of being quarantined. There are three special bonuses that can be claimed all month long.

135% Slots Match – coupon code MONICA valid on all deposits of $75 or more

415% slots Match- coupon code CHANDLER valid on all deposits of $47 or more

91 Free Spins on Achilles- coupon code PHOEBE valid on all deposits of $35 or more

Terms and conditions of the FRIENDS promo codes are as follows; code MONICA can be claimed up to 4 times per day and can be used on slots and specialty games. There is no max cashout, but there is a 30x wagering requirement. PHOEBE can be claimed up to 4x per day and offers a no max cashout limit as well and has a 20x playthrough requirement.

Code CHANDLER is valid on slots and speciality games, has a max cashout of 10x the deposit plus bonus amount and must be wagered at least 30x before winnings can be cashed out.