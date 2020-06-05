Get 100 Free Spins at Slots Capital Casino on Popping Pinatas

June 5, 2020 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino is giving players 100 free spins on its popular Mexican slot game, Popping Pinatas, and tripling deposits until the end of the month. Popping Pinatas features two mariachis who are both trying to win a kiss from a beautiful dancer by serenading her, breaking pinatas for her and helping her find her precious chihuahua, Pequeño.
“Pancho and Pepe can pop my pinata anytime,” laughed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty.
In the sleepy town of Buena Suerte, Pancho and Pepe are happy go lucky mariachis who entertain the town with their festive Mexican music. They are both hopelessly in love with a beautiful dancer named Catalina and are prepared to do anything just for a kiss.
Three or more Pinatas trigger the Pick ’em Pinatas Bonus Round where players break open pinatas to win coins. Three or more Missing Dog symbols starts the Where’s Pequeño Bonus Round.
JUNE BONUSES
Available June 6-19, 2020
DEPOSITS TRIPLED!
300% DEPOSIT BONUS
Deposits of $35 – $500
Bonus code: JUNE300
45X rollover; no max. cash-out
100 SPINS ON POPPING PINATAS
Deposits of $25-$500
Bonus code: HAPPY100
60X rollover; no max. cash-out
Later this month:
300% DEPOSIT BONUS – up to $1500
Deposits of $35 – $500 TRIPLED
Bonus code: ENDJUNE
45X rollover
Available June 20-30, 2020 only.
Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming and adds $100 to new players’ first deposit to welcome them aboard.