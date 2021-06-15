Get 150 Monthly Spins Exclusively at Cherry Jackpot Casino

How does 150 extra free spins sound? If your up for some free spin action then head over to Cherry Jackpot Casino, make a minimum qualifying deposit and claim your free spins today.

Cherry Jackpot offers the 150 monthly spins once a month for all players to enjoy. The minimum deposit to qualify is $55 for all deposit options but Cryptocurrencies. Crypto deposits only require a $54 minimum.

The 150 free spins are credited on Asgard. The spins have a value of $45. All winnings must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out. The bonus promotion can only be claimed one time per month. The total maximum bet while the bonus is active is $10. As soon as you make wagering and request a cashout the bonus winnings will be removed. Cherry Jackpot’s general terms and conditions apply.

Get started playing Cherry Jackpot Casino today and claim your monthly free spins. If this is the first time playing Cherry Jackpot make sure you claim their welcome bonus for all new players. The welcome bonus is valued at $8,000. The first two deposits will receive a 400% match. Crypto deposits is just $10 for the minimum and all other deposit options is just $35.