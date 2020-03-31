Get 300 Opportunities to Play and Win at Desert Nights Casino

Did you know you have more than 300 opportunities to hit it big when you play at Desert Nights Casino? There are that many instant play games, and then some giving great opportunity to walk away a winner.

To help get you started on your winning adventure, Desert Nights welcomes new players with offering two separate welcome bonuses. The first welcome bonus is a $10 free chip.

This is a no deposit required bonus that can be used to try out the games. The free chip has a 50x wagering and a max cashout of $170. To redeem this bonus just sign up, complete registration and claim the bonus in the cashier.

The second welcome bonus is worth $2,550. This bonus can be claimed with the first deposit. A 100% bonus will be credited with the amount of your deposit. Once the first deposit is wagered a $50 free welcome reward will be available to claim. The $50 free reward has a $250 max cashout.

The welcome bonuses can be used to play keno, slots and scratch cards only.

Desert Nights offers every type of casino style game imaginable. There are regular video bonus slots to choose, i-Slots (player favorites), Table Games, Specialty Games, Jackpots and Video Poker.