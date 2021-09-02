Get a 21% Boost at Casino Extreme on Your Next Deposit Bonus

How does a 21 Bonus sound? If you want to see what the 21% No Rules Bonus is all about head on over to Casino Extreme and take a look!

When you play Casino Extreme there is an absolute lack of rules with the “21” bonus as its standing right before you when you play any game including blackjack. Claim an extra 21% with your next deposit to give it a try!

All live dealer games are excluded from the promotion. The minimum deposit to take advantage of the bonus offer is $100. The bonus amount can not be cashed out. There’s several blackjack games to choose from to play your 21%; Blackjack, Blackjack plus Perfect Pairs and Suit ‘Em Up Blackjack. Casino Extreme says any of the blackjack variants qualify for the 21% No Rules Bonus.

There’s plenty of options when it comes to depositing. Casino Extreme offers a big selection of payment methods including Bitcoin, EcoPayz, Binance, Ethereum, Neosurf, Litecoin, Visa, MasterCard, NeTeller, Bitcoin Cash, Tether and Paysafe Card.

Get started if you haven’t played Casino Extreme yet with a $3,000 welcome bonus on your first six deposits. The first six deposits will be matched up to $500 each.