Get a 50% Bonus on the New Red Hot Volcano Slot at Bitstarz

What’s red, hot and brand new to BitStarz Casino? The answer is Red Hot Volcano! Play BitStarz brand-new slot with a 50% bonus!

This brand-new video slot is scorching and on fire with tons of payouts, bonus features such as wild reel collectors, fiery free spins, up to 10x multipliers and more.

If you are ready to feel the heat, then make a deposit today and claim 50% extra up to 0.11 BTC. A minimum deposit of 0.0002 BTC must be made to be eligible for the bonus. This offer is valid on Monday October 4 and with the first deposit of the day. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be withdrawn. BitStarz general terms and conditions apply.

New to BitStarz Casino? Register and play today with 20 free spins on the house, and then a $500 casino welcome bonus plus 180 more spins with the first deposit and more.

1st deposit receive 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit receive 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC

3rd deposit receive 50% up to $200 or 2 BTC

4th deposit receive 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC