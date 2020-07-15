Get A $50 Bonus Reward in Royal Panda’s Roll and Win Promotion

Get Rolling with Bonus Rewards When You Play Royal Panda’s Roll and Win Promotion

Spin the wheel and immerse yourself with some bonus rewards when you play Royal Panda’s Roll and Win promotion from July 15th through the 22nd. Enjoy the thrill of the stylish roulette tables produced by Authentic Gaming; 24/7 Live Roulette, Grand Roulette and Blaze Roulette, when you earn up to $50 in bonus rewards.

Keep rolling in style when you start your roulette journey towards fanstastic bonus rewards. Make a minimum deposit of just $10, get started spinning the wheels and placing your real money bets and the rewards will come rolling into your account, boosting your bankroll. Terms and conditions of the promotion are; a wager of at least $25 must be made on the three selected roulette games. 1x bonus for each player is allowed. All bonuses will be credited to eligible accounts within 48 hours. Red/Black or Opposite wagers will not be accepted as qualifying wagers.

The rewards are based on three different tiers-

Bet Reward

$25 – $99 $5 bonus

$100 – $299 $20 bonus

$300+ $50 bonus

Ready to roll and win? Play Royal Panda now to get in on the Roll and Win action!