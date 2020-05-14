Get A Big Win with a Weekend Reload Bonus of $2K Extra

Weekends just got a LOT better at BigSpin Casino! Get a Weekend Reload Bonus up to $2000 Extra on Deposits of $100 or More

Every weekend BigSpin Casino hosts a massive Weekend Reload event with up to $2,000 for every player. All eligible players will receive a 400% deposit reload match up to $2,000 on all deposits worth $100 or more.

To receive the 400% bonus just use bonus code 400WEEKEND in the cashier before making the eligible deposit. The bonus can be used up to three times per day per weekend. Terms and conditions of the bonus are as follows; wagering requirements is 30x the original deposit plus bonus. There is no max cashout, the skies the limit when it comes to winning big and cashing out winnings! BigSpin Casino reserves the right to change the promotional bonus and limit the eligibility of its players to participate in said promotion. The casinos general terms and conditions also apply.

Get lucky every weekend and prepare yourself for Big Wins when you play BigSpin Casino! Haven’t played BigSpin yet? Join today and see for yourself that BigSpin Casino’s do come easy! New players are welcomed to the casino with a 200% welcome offer up to $1,000 with bonus code BIGSPIN200.