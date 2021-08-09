Get a Fantastic Welcome Pack of Bonuses at 7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino Offers Everything from Fantastic Welcome Bonuses to Lightning Fast Cashouts

7Bit Casinos welcome bonus is one that you don’t want to miss. When it comes to finding an online casino that offers everything were looking for in one place 7Bit Casino is that place.

Starting with the welcome bonus. 7Bit offers not one but two great welcome bonuses. The first one is with the first deposit. Make a deposit and 7Bit will match it 100% up to $100 or 1.5BTC. The second part is with the second deposit. Receive a 50% bonus the second time around up to $100 or 1.25BTC. The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome offers is only .0025BTC or $20.

Moving on to bigger things, like the welcome offer isn’t big, is the games, lightning fast cashouts and customer service. 7Bit offers more than 400 games from multiple gaming providers, 24 to be exact, such as Booming Games, Spribe, Peter and Sons, TrueLab Games, Reel Play, Yggdrasil Gaming, BetSoft Gaming, Game Beat Studios and more.

Let’s talk about cashouts. If you are looking to receive your winnings promptly you are guaranteed when you play 7Bit Casinos. With 7Bit being a cryptocurrency-based casino all digital currency transactions are done instantly. If you have any questions or need help live chat is available 24/7.