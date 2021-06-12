Get a Monday Frenzy to Kick Off the Week w/ 60 Free at Wixstars

Mark your calendar and make sure you make no plans for Monday, but to play Wixstars Casino. Every Monday Wixstars offers its players a Monday Frenzy bonus worth up to 60 free spins.

The amount of free spins is up to you when you join Wixstars. The more you deposit the more spins that are awarded. The spins are given as follows:

20 free spins for a minimum deposit of $30

40 free spins for a minimum deposit of $100

60 free spins for a minimum deposit of $200

The free spins are awarded on Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst, Twin Spin, Warlords or Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood.

All free spins must be used within 24 hours after being credited. Free spin winnings must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be cashed out. All bonuses are subject to Wixstars’ general terms and conditions.

This bonus cannot be used or claimed with any other promotion. New players can claim the new player welcome bonus worth 100% up to $300 plus extra free spins.

UK Players can use bonus code 300STARS for 100% extra plus 50 free spins on Starburst.

Canadian Players can use bonus code BOD50WIX for 100% extra plus 50 free spins on Book of Dead.