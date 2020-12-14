Get a Monday Reload on the New Aztec Magic Deluxe at Bitstars

Get a 50% reload bonus up to 0.25 BTC on your first deposit on Aztec Magic Deluxe! Simply make a deposit at Bitstarz Casino.

Head deep into the jungle and discover your hidden treasures at Bitstarz! Players will get the gold playing Aztec Magic Deluxe and claim a special Monday Reload bonus worth 50%. Kickstart your week with a bankroll boost up to 0.25BTC.

Aztec Magic Deluxe is another great addition to the BGaming platform. The 5-reel, 15-payline slot offers everything from the popular Aztec civilization theme, free spins, multipliers and a progressive jackpot as its top prize. The Monday Reload bonus is subject to a 40x wagering and can only be claimed with the first deposit of the day.

BitStarz is welcoming new players with a couple different welcome bonuses. The first one is a 20 free spin, no deposit offer. 20 free spins will be available to play on BitStarz’ featured slot. After the free spins is claimed a $500 welcome bonus package plus another 180 free spins will be rewarded with the first four deposits.

1st deposit will be matched 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins

2nd deposit will be matched 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.

3rd deposit will be matched 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC.

4th deposit will be matched 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.

Grab the gold today, play BitStarz!