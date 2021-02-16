Get a Royal Wednesday Midweek Boost of 50% up to $300

It’s Royalty Wednesday every week at Royal Panda Casino! What does this mean? This means you can treat yourself like royalty when you claimed a well-deserved 50% boost up to $300. The Royal Wednesday bonus will be available from 00:01 to 23:59 CEST every Wednesday.

To claim your Royal Wednesday treat you must opt-in before making a deposit. The minimum deposit is just $10 to claim the extra royalty boost. For example, if you want the max bonus amount you will have to deposit $600 to receive $300.

All deposits made with Skrill, Paysafe Card and NeTeller are not eligible for the bonus. All monies won from the bonus can only be used to play casino games, all sports betting games are prohibited. The bonus is not available on the first three lifetime deposits.

Royal Panda excluded the first three lifetime deposits because they offer a nice welcome package for players. The welcome bonus benefits players more so than the Royal Wednesday bonus.

All new players can claim a 100% match up to $100 with the first deposit. If you don’t win with the first deposit and bonus no worries! Make a second deposit and Royal Panda will credit the same exact bonus so you get a second try at winning big.