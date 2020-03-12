Get A Special Bonus on Plentiful Treasures Slot at El Royale Casino

El Royale Casino Up to 160% + 45 Free Spins on Plentiful Treasure – New Game of the Month Promotion

There’s Plentiful Treasures waiting at El Royale Casino this month! Plentiful Treasure is the game of the month which means there is a 1605 match bonus plus 45 free spins for all players who make a deposit and use bonus code SHADOW. El Royale Casino is one of the latest trusted casinos to join our approved list, and so far, we are more than impressed with their promotional bonus giveaways.

Every month, El Royale hosts an Event of the Month giving players the opportunity to land some free spins and a little bit of a deposit boost. To receive the maximum 160%, you must deposit at least $100 via Neosurf, Credit Card, IGC or BTC. If you decide to deposit the max you not only receive the 160% extra, but 45 free spins on Plentiful Treasure. A 135% bonus plus 20 free spins can be claimed for all deposits that are at least $50 via the same payment options.

New players who join El Royale Casino can claim an awesome new player welcome bonus worth 240% on the first deposit plus 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2 slot. The minimum deposit is only $10 using the Neosurf option and only $20 for Bitcoin.