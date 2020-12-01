Get a Stocking Full of Goodies at Wild Slots Holly Jolly Xmas Prezzies

Santa has been extra generous this year! All throughout December Wild Slots is Giving you the chance to win not only spins and cash but brand-new iPhones and iPads too!

Santa left some very generous gifts this year at Wild Slots Casino. The stockings are full of goodies ranging from Daily Frosty Surprises, Weekly Holiday Goodies, Santa’s Snowy Raffle and more. Are you on the naughty or nice list? There’s only one way to find out which list you’re on. You have to play to find out!

December 1st

Deposit & Play

on Games: Holiday Spirit, Rise of Athena, Reactoonz 2, Golden Ticket 2

Deposit $10 – GET 20 SPINS

Deposit $25 – GET 40 SPINS

Deposit $50 – GET 80 SPINS

December 2nd

Hit a BIG WIN

on Legacy of Dead.

Multiplier x10+ = 5 FS

Multiplier x25+ = 25 FS

Multiplier x50+ = 50 FS

December 3rd

WIN consecutively

on Games: Holiday Spirit, Rise of Athena, Golden Ticket 2.

Win 2 consecutive times = 5 SPINS

Win 3 consecutive times = 20 SPINS

Win 5 consecutive times = 50 SPINS

Win 7 consecutive times = 100 SPINS

December 4th

DAILY SURPRISES

Check your email for your daily Christmas surprises!

Santa is checking his list and checking it twice! You better find out if you been naughty or nice, play Wild Slots Casino today!