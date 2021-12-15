Get An Extra 160% + 60 Free Spins on Egyptian Gold at Red Dog

By
Maggie Bean
-
0
3
Discover the hidden gold when you play Red Dog Casinos New Game of the Month Egyptian Gold with 60 free spins and an extra 160% all month long.

To receive your monthly reward just make a minimum deposit and claim bonus code STRATAGEM for an extra 160% plus 60 free spins on Egyptian Gold.

Deposit
$10 to receive 115% plus 15 free spins
$45 to receive 125% plus 25 free spins
$60 to receive 135$ plus 35 free spins
$90 to receive 150% plus 50 free spins
$120 or more to receive 160% plus 60 free spins

Bonus code STRATAGEM is subject to the following terms and conditions. The minimum deposit to claim is $10 and can be redeemed twice per day. The maximum allowed bet is $10. Wagering is 35x the bonus plus deposit. There is no max payout.

Allowed games include Keno, Scratch Cards, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots and Board Games.

The New Game of the Month bonuses are for existing players only. New players can receive up to $2,250 five times. The first five deposits will be matched 225%.

Maggie Bean
https://www.casinoplayersreport.com
Maggie Bean has been a part of our family since we began 15 years ago when we started the Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) site. She is head editor of articles as well as checking and reporting on the latest casino bonuses and promotions.

