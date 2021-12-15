Get An Extra 160% + 60 Free Spins on Egyptian Gold at Red Dog

Discover the hidden gold when you play Red Dog Casinos New Game of the Month Egyptian Gold with 60 free spins and an extra 160% all month long.

To receive your monthly reward just make a minimum deposit and claim bonus code STRATAGEM for an extra 160% plus 60 free spins on Egyptian Gold.

Deposit

$10 to receive 115% plus 15 free spins

$45 to receive 125% plus 25 free spins

$60 to receive 135$ plus 35 free spins

$90 to receive 150% plus 50 free spins

$120 or more to receive 160% plus 60 free spins

Bonus code STRATAGEM is subject to the following terms and conditions. The minimum deposit to claim is $10 and can be redeemed twice per day. The maximum allowed bet is $10. Wagering is 35x the bonus plus deposit. There is no max payout.

Allowed games include Keno, Scratch Cards, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots and Board Games.

The New Game of the Month bonuses are for existing players only. New players can receive up to $2,250 five times. The first five deposits will be matched 225%.