Get Daily, Casino Game, Progressive Jackpot and Instant Cashback Bonuses

Uptown Aces Casino Have Some Daily, Blackjack, Video Poker, Progressive Jackpot and Instant Cashback Bonuses Waiting for You

Snag some daily blackjack, video poker, progressive jackpot and instant cashback bonuses when you play Uptown Aces Casino! Uptown Aces is offering all its players instant cashback on all your losses, no strings attached! Make a deposit without a bonus attached and receive 25% instant cashback. The instant cashback offer can be claimed via live chat only.

There is no max cashout and only 10x playthrough. Cashback bonuses must be requested within 48 hours after losing your eligible deposit.

Claim up to 50% extra on top of your deposits to play Uptown’s jackpots or other great games.

BONUS WAGER COUPON CLAIMABLE

25% 12x 25ACES 2x per day

50% 15x JACKPOTACES 2x per day

Before you claim any of the above bonuses make sure you have taken advantage of Uptown’s new and improved welcome bonus offer. All new accounts who have never played, nor made a deposit, is eligible to claim up to $8,888 in welcome bonuses with coupon code UPTOWN1ACES. The welcome bonus can be used to play slots, real-series slots, scratch cards and keno. There is no max cashout rule either!