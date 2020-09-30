Get Double the Casino Bonuses and Rewards Playing Vegas Crest Casino!

Want to receive double casino bonuses and rewards? If so, play Vegas Crest Casino! All it takes to receive double the rewards are to become a VIP player. Not only does all players receive the royal treatment, but VIP players receive extra treatment.

VIP players, in addition, to special attention from VIP Casino Hosts and VIP Customer Service Agents, qualify for twice the daily bonuses and double the comp points.

Daily 75% match up to $75 on first two deposits between $25 and $100

Daily 100% match up to $250 on first two deposits between $100.01 and up to $250

Daily 200% match up to $1,000 on first two deposits over $250.01

Plus an automatic 25% Match on all other deposits every day!

Regular tiered players receive one point for every dollar wagered on the games, but VIPs receive four points for every dollar wagered on slots and two points for other games. Ready to start earning VIP rewards? Vegas Crest welcomes all players to the VIP club once you deposit a minimum of $1,000. This amount doesn’t need to be deposited at once, it can be lifetime earnings. Receive double of EVERYTHING when you become the latest Vegas Crest VIP!