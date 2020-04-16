Get Energized with up to 350 Spins at Uptown Aces

Get Blown Away with Uptown Aces Blizzard of Epicness and up to 350 Free Spins. Deposit as Little as $25 and Chase a Storm of Wins

It’s time for a new kind of epicness this week at Uptown Aces Casino! Uptown Aces is in a giving mood, no surprise as they are always giving back to its players and wants to blow everyone away with a blizzard of bonuses plus free spins from now through May 15th. Sail through the rest of April and into mid-May alongside the Gods of Asgard, the Storm Lords and the Dragon Orb with reload deposit bonuses and up to 200 free spins. Deposit as little as $25 and chase the storm with an epic 100% bonus. Continue on your journey and collect an extra 150% plus 100 free spins and then finish off the epicness adventure with 200 free spins.

Play first with a

100% Bonus + 50 Free Spins on top!

Redeem Code: EPICNESS-1

Game: Storm Lords

Then continue playing with a

150% Match + 100 Spins on top!

Redeem Code: EPICNESS-2

Game: Asgard

and get rewarded after with

200 Dragon Free Spins!

Redeem Code: FREE200EPICNESS

Game: Dragon Orb

Deposit bonuses require a minimum deposit to be eligible. All bonuses hold a 30x wagering requirement and 5x rollover with free spin winnings.