Get Exclusive Bonuses on GOTW, Cherry Blossoms at Red Stag

Red Stag Casino Game of the Week Gives Player Bonuses + Spins + a Jackpot Max of $375,000 on Cherry Blossoms Slot

This week, Ride on to the Land of the Rising Sun playing Cherry Blossoms! It’s all about the mysterious charm the Geisha possesses. Play with an eastern touch while going for the impressive $375,000 jackpot with several Cherry Blossoms’ bonuses.

This week only, March 9th through the 15th claim 100 free spins on the Cherry Blossoms slot with a minimum deposit of $25. You must claim bonus code HOTCHERRY to be eligible for the free spins. Red Stag offers several deposit options including Credit and Debit Cards and Crypto Currencies. Minimum deposit with crypto currencies is just $10. The amount of free spins is unlimited as long as you make your $25 qualifying deposit you can claim the bonus.

Haven’t tried Red Stag yet? Not sure what you’re waiting for! Red Stag is one of the hottest online casinos in the industry today. They accept USA players and offer a massive $2,500 free welcome bonus. Red Stag’s new player welcome package is as follows: