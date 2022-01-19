Get Free Spins On the New Slot Release Hyper Wins at Red Dog

Get 100 Free Spins on the New Slot Release, Hyper Wins! Join Red Dog Casino to Make A deposit and Claim Your Free Spins!

Oh my dogness, have you played Red Dog Casinos new game Hyper Wins? If you haven’t now is the time to head on over there and spin the new game a few times. Red Dog is offering 100 free spins with a minimum deposit of $10. The free spins is a fantastic bonus for all to enjoy!

Bonus code: HYPERSPACE

Make a minimum deposit of $10 with Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, $25 with IGC or $30 with Credit Cards to receive your 100 free spins on Hyper Wins. This bonus code is valid up to 5 times each day.

The maximum allowed bet is $10 with a maximum payout of 30x your deposit amount. Your free spin winnings have a wager requirement of at least 35x. Included games are Scratch Cards, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots, Keno and Board Games.

Are you ready to enjoy some hyper wins, or how about some big wins? Join Red Dog Casino today and get started with a $12,250 welcome bonus package. Red Dog will match the first deposit, but the first 5 by 225% up to $2,450. The minimum deposit is just $10.