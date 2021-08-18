Get in on a Cash Bounty with Ignition Pokers Knockout Tournament

Win some cold hard cash while knocking out your opponents playing Ignition Poker’s Knockout Tournaments

Win some cold hard cash while you knock out other poker players! Ignition Casinos Knockout tournaments lets you score cash bounties for every player you can eliminate.

Knockout Sit and Go Tournaments is all about the high intensity and super-fast playing action. These special competitions are available in 6 or 18 player formats with buy-in’s ranging from $3.30 all the way to $162.

How do the Knockouts work? If a $5 Knockout tournament offers a total buy-in of $25+$2.50, $20 goes into the regular prize pool while $5 is each players’ bounty. The $2.50 is the tournament entry fee. The winner of the competition will receive an additional $5 for their own bounty win.

Periodically Ignition will host Progressive Knockouts. This is when the game gets way more interesting, to say the least, with a portion of the buy-in fee going to the regular prize pool and every time you eliminate a player the amount is added to your own progressive bounty.

Do you have what it takes to be the kind of the poker ring? There's only one way to find out, step into the exciting world of Knockout Tournaments only on Ignition Poker!